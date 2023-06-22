Ernie Culver
Service: Memorial service
Name: Ernest (Ernie) Culver
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Nodaway Vallley Funeral Home, Clarinda,Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Junior bowling
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

