|Service:
|Memorial service
|Name:
|Ernest (Ernie) Culver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 26, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Vallley Funeral Home, Clarinda,Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Clarinda Junior bowling
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
