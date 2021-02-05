Ernest Ronald "Ron" Wilmes, 78, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral Mass
Name:Ernest R. "Ron" Wilmes
Age:78
From:Maryville, MO
Day and Date:Monday, February 8, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO, 64468
Visitation Location:No Visitation day or time is planned
Memorials:For those wishing to make donations the family suggests donations to Lymphoma Research Foundation and the American military Veterans Foundation.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
Notes:Ron Wilmes passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, surrounded by family.

