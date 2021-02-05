|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Ernest R. "Ron" Wilmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 8, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO, 64468
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation day or time is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|For those wishing to make donations the family suggests donations to Lymphoma Research Foundation and the American military Veterans Foundation.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO
|Notes:
|Ron Wilmes passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, surrounded by family.
Ernest Ronald "Ron" Wilmes,78, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
