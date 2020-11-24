|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Ernie Greene
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 30, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 11:00 A.M., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199 or Tarkio Nutrition Center
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
** Due to current conditions, masks are required during the graveside service.**
Ernie Greene, 84, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
