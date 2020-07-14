Ernie Spiker
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Ernie Spiker
Age: 89
From: Malvern
Day and Date: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Malvern Vol. Fire Dept.
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Military Honors at Malvern Cemetery
 Ernie passed away back on April 7, 2020 and a private family burial was held. Visit his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.