|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ernie Spiker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Malvern
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Malvern Vol. Fire Dept.
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Military Honors at Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Ernie passed away back on April 7, 2020 and a private family burial was held. Visit his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Ernie Spiker, 89, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
