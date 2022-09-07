Ernie W. Ruth, 78, Chariton

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ernie W. Ruth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Chariton, IA
|Previous:
|Bartlett, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Following the service
|Visitation End:
|4 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Ernie passed away on August 26, 2022
