Ernie W. Ruth, 78, Chariton
Service:Funeral 
Name:Ernie W. Ruth 
Pronunciation: 
Age:78 
From:Chariton, IA 
Previous:Bartlett, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022 
Time:1 p.m. 
Location:Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA
Visitation Location:Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022 
Visitation Start:Following the service 
Visitation End:4 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pierschbacher Funeral Home, Chariton, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Ernie passed away on August 26, 2022 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.