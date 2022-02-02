|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Errol Leon Miles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lamar, MO
|Previous:
|Maitland, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Maitland Volunteer Fire Department, Maitland, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO
|Notes:
|Leon passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at a health care facility in Carthage, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
