Errol Leon Miles
Service:Funeral service 
Name:Errol Leon Miles 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lamar, MO 
Previous:Maitland, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Maitland Volunteer Fire Department, Maitland, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO 
Notes:Leon passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022, at a health care facility in Carthage, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

