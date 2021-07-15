|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Ervin Moore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
