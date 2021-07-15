Service:Memorial
Name:Ervin Moore
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.