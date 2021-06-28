Service:Funeral 
Name:Esther Randolph
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous:Riverton, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, July 3, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Cornerstone Church - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Cornerstone Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, July 3, 2021
Visitation Start:10 a.m.
Visitation End:11 a.m.
Memorials:Riverton Fire Department or Council Bluffs Humane Society
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Riverton, IA
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

