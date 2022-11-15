|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Esther Mae Gotberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 19, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Esther Mae Gotberg, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
