Service: Funeral
Name: Esther Mae Gotberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 102
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.