Service: Funeral
Name: Esther (Shirley) Bond 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92 
From: Nebraska City, NE 
Previous: Hamburg, IA 
Day and Date: Friday - February 24, 2023 
Time: 10:30 AM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 23, 2023 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 PM With Family 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

