|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Estle Foster
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|New Market, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 11, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m. (brief service)
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (open visitation without family present)
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Club, Memory Cemetery, New Market Civic Club or donors choice
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
Estle passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Estle Foster, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
