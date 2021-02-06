Estle Foster
Service: Funeral
Name: Estle Foster
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: New Market, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. (brief service)
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021  (open visitation without family present)
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Club, Memory Cemetery, New Market Civic Club or donors choice
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Estle passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

