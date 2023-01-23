Ethel (Isaacson) Gentes, 89, Lexington, IL previously from Southwest Iowa area
Service:                                            Graveside Service
Name: Ethel Gentes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Lexington, IL
Previous: Southwest Iowa
Day and Date:  Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location:Graveside Summit Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Lexington Methodist Youth Mission Trips, Lexington United Methodist Building Fund, Shenandoah Methodist Church, and Carle Hospice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Summit Cemetery, Clarinda, IA
Notes:

If you would rather not attend the graveside service, please join us at the Yorktown Community building for a luncheon and fellowship.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

