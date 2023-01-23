|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Ethel Gentes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Lexington, IL
|Previous:
|Southwest Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Graveside Summit Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Lexington Methodist Youth Mission Trips, Lexington United Methodist Building Fund, Shenandoah Methodist Church, and Carle Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Summit Cemetery, Clarinda, IA
|Notes:
If you would rather not attend the graveside service, please join us at the Yorktown Community building for a luncheon and fellowship.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Ethel (Isaacson) Gentes, 89, Lexington, IL previously from Southwest Iowa area
