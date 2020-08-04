Ethel Wallace
Service: Graveside services and interment
Name: Ethel Wallace
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
Time: 10 am
Location: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com