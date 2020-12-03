Eugene “Gene” D. Rector, 88
Service:  Private Graveside 
Name: Eugene “Gene” D. Rector 
Pronunciation: 
Age:  88 
From:  Thornton/Northglenn, Colorado 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date: Monday, December 7, 2020 
Time:11:30am 
Location:   
Visitation Location: Horan & McConaty Family Chapel 9998 Grant Street Thornton, CO 80229 
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 
Visitation Start:  2:00 PM 
Visitation End: 8:00 PM  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Thornton 
Cemetery: Fort Logan National Cemetery 
Notes:https://www.horancares.com/obituary/Eugene-Rector 

