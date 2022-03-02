Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Eugene R. Maxwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, March 5, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Eugene passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home in Villisca. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

