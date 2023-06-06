Eunice Kemp
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Eunice Kemp
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Eunice M. Kemp passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023, at CCMH in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Eunice’s family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.