Manhart
Service:Funeral
Name:Eva Manhart
Pronunciation:Man-Heart 
Age:88
From:Minden, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Minden United Church of Christ
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Minden, IA 
Notes:There will be a second visitation held at the Church one hour prior to the funeral service. 

