|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Eva Manhart
|Pronunciation:
|Man-Heart
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Neola, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Minden United Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Minden, IA
|Notes:
|There will be a second visitation held at the Church one hour prior to the funeral service.
Eva Manhart, 88, of Neola, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
