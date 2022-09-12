Evan "Ray" Roberts, 85, of Ontario, Oregon, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Service:Memorial Services
Name:Evan "Ray" Roberts
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Ontario, Oregon
Previous:Corning
Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022
Visitation Start:9:00 A.M.
Visitation End:10:00 A.M.
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Forest Hill Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.