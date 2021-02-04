Service:Graveside 
Name:Evelyn C. Carter
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Skidmore, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 8, 2021
Time:2:00 pm
Location:Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 7, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon
Visitation End:5:00 pm 
Memorials:Skidmore United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.