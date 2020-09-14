|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Evelyn G. Stortenbecker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Everystep Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Zion, Treynor, IA
|Notes:
|Funeral will be Live Streamed at www.cutleroneill.com
Evelyn G. Stortenbecker, 100, Oakland, Iowa
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.