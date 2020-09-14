Evelyn G. Stortenbecker
Service:Funeral 
Name:Evelyn G. Stortenbecker
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
 From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 15, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Everystep Hospice
Funeral Home:Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
Cemetery:Zion, Treynor, IA
Notes:Funeral will be Live Streamed at www.cutleroneill.com

