|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Evelyn I. Ware
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Rural Riverton, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday; January 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday; January 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Riverton Fire/Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
|Notes:
Evelyn passed away at the Shenandoah Medical Center on Thursday (1/7). Friends are encouraged to attend the open visitation on Sunday and Covid 19 protocols should be followed including mask wearing and social distancing. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Evelyn I. Ware, 92; Shenandoah, IA (formerly rural Riverton, IA)
Gude Family Funeral Homes
