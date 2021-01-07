Evelyn Ware
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Evelyn I. Ware
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Shenandoah, IA
Previous: Rural Riverton, IA
Day and Date: Monday; January 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday; January 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: Riverton Fire/Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Notes:

 Evelyn passed away at the Shenandoah Medical Center on Thursday (1/7).  Friends are encouraged to attend the open visitation on Sunday and Covid 19 protocols should be followed including mask wearing and social distancing.    Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

