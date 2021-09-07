Evelyn J. Lindburg, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Evelyn J. Lindburg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club or to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Evelyn passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
