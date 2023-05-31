Evelyn M. Salway, 87, Villisca, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life Graveside
Name: Evelyn May Salway
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Time: 3:30
Location: Arlington Cemetery
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 1 pm
Visitation End: 3 pm
Memorials: Azria Health Care Hospice Room or Villisca Fire Department
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

