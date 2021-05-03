Service:Graveside
Name:Evelyn Marie Gibson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Shepherd, Michigan 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 8, 2021 
Time:11:00 am 
Location:Dallas Center Cemetery, New Market, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Luncheon at the Pavilion in New Market following the graveside service.  

