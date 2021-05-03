|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Evelyn Marie Gibson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Shepherd, Michigan
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Dallas Center Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Luncheon at the Pavilion in New Market following the graveside service.
