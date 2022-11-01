Service:Private family celebration at a later time.
Name:Evelyn "Peni" Shaw
Age:82
From:Carroll, Iowa
Previous:Woodbine, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Evelyn, “Peni” Shaw, 82, of Carroll, formerly of Woodbine, Iowa passed away, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carroll, Iowa.

A private family celebration commemorating Peni will be held at a later date. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Peni’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

