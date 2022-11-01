|Service:
Evelyn, “Peni” Shaw, 82, of Carroll, formerly of Woodbine, Iowa passed away, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carroll, Iowa.
A private family celebration commemorating Peni will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Peni’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
