|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Evelyn Pontious
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
