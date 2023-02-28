Evelyn Ruth (Knight) Knop, 97, Atlantic
Service:Funeral 
Name:Evelyn Ruth (Knight) Knop 
Pronunciation: 
Age:97 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 3, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 2, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn Knop Family in memory of her. They will be designated to many of her favorite local organizations and activities. They may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022). 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa  
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery 
Notes:Interment will be held following the funeral at Atlantic Cemetery. The luncheon will take place following the committal in the reception hall of the Zion Lutheran Church. 

