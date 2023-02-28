Evelyn Ruth (Knight) Knop, 97, Atlantic

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Evelyn Ruth (Knight) Knop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Evelyn Knop Family in memory of her. They will be designated to many of her favorite local organizations and activities. They may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022).
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Interment will be held following the funeral at Atlantic Cemetery. The luncheon will take place following the committal in the reception hall of the Zion Lutheran Church.
