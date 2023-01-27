Service: Funeral Service
Name: Evelyn "Evie" Sowers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 97
From: 
Previous: Emerson, Iowa
Day and Date:

 Friday, February 3, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Oaks Community Church
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA
Visitation Day and Date: February 2, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:30 PM
Memorials: Oak Community Church
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.