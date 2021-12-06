Service: Funeral Service
Name: Evelyn Weaver
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Foundation
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Evelyn passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home in Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

