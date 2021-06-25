Evelynn Iliff
Service:A Time of Gathering Visitation
Name:Evelynn Iliff
Pronunciation:Eye - lif
Age:61
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 1, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, her children request memorials go to the Open Door Mission in Evelynn's name
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Evelynn passed away June 20, 2021 at her home.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

