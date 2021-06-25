|Service:
|A Time of Gathering Visitation
|Name:
|Evelynn Iliff
|Pronunciation:
|Eye - lif
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, her children request memorials go to the Open Door Mission in Evelynn's name
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Evelynn passed away June 20, 2021 at her home. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Evelynn Iliff, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
