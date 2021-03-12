Faith Hurst, 28, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Faith Marie Hurst
Service:No Service Planned
Name:Faith Hurst
Pronunciation: 
Age:28
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Viewing/Visitation: 
Visitation W/Family: 
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:Faith passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bergan Mercy. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.