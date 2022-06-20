Service:,  Private Memorial Service and Inurnment
Name: Fay "Dude" Lane
Pronunciation: 
Age: 100
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private family inurnment, Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.