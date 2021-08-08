Faye Money, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral 
Name:Iola Faye Money 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Rural Skidmore, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:At the Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Temple Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
Notes:Faye passed away at home in Maryville, on Friday, August 6, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com

