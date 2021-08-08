|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Iola Faye Money
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Rural Skidmore, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|At the Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Temple Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
|Notes:
|Faye passed away at home in Maryville, on Friday, August 6, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Faye Money, 86, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 10
Anniversaries
-
Aug 8