Fern Ottmann
Service:Graveside 
Name:Fern L. Ottmann
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Dec. 18
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Open visitation: Thursday, Dec. 17
Visitation Start:2 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:Assembly of God Church - Hamburg, IA
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg, IA
Notes:Visitation will also be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.