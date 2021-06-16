|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Fern Sheddrick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|any time after 8:00 A.M. Friday, June 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City, MO Cemetery
|Notes:
|Family respectfully asks to wear masks to service
Fern Sheddrick, 89, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23