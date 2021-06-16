Fern Sheddrick
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Fern Sheddrick
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:any time after 8:00 A.M. Friday, June 18, 2021
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Grant City, MO Cemetery
Notes:Family respectfully asks to wear masks to service

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.