Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Ferrell Kim Herrick
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Westboro Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tarkio Lions Club.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.