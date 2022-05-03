Service:  Memorial services
Name:  Flora Darlene Budine
Pronunciation: 
Age:  78
From:  Forest City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, May 28, 2022
Time:  Noon
Location:  Agency Community Center in Agency, Missouri
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

