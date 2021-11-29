Florence Eyerly
Service: Funeral
Name: Florence (Casson) Eyerly
Pronunciation: 
Age: 100
From: Fairmont, MN
Previous: Carson, IA
Day and Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tibute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

