Florence Cross
Buy Now
Service:Funeral Mass
Name:Florence Ann Cross
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Neola, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church- Neola, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 12, 2021
Visitation Time5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil ServiceMonday, April 12, 2021, 5:00 PM
Memorials:The family will direct memorials.
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Neola Township Cemetery
Notes:

Please visit the funeral home's website to view the full obituary.

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.