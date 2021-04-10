|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Florence Ann Cross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Neola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 13, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church- Neola, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 12, 2021
|Visitation Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Vigil Service
|Monday, April 12, 2021, 5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials.
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Neola Township Cemetery
|Notes:
Please visit the funeral home's website to view the full obituary.
Florence Cross, 100, of Neola, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
