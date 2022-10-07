Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Florence Elizabeth Demott
Age: 102
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
 There is no family visitation.

Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port.
** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

** The family requests casual attire.** 

