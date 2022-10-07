|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Florence Elizabeth Demott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|102
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
|Visitation Location:
There is no family visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Smith Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
** The family requests casual attire.**
Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
