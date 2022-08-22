Florence "Lucy" Maudlin, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Florence "Lucy" Maudlin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri

Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  11:00 A.M.
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.