|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Florence "Lucy" Maudlin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
|Notes:
Florence "Lucy" Maudling, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Anniversaries
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23