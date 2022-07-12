Florence O. Hays
Service: Graveside
Name: Florence O. Hays
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Sedalia, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 15, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: High Creek Cemetery - Watson, MO
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery - Watson, MO
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

