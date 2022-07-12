|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Florence O. Hays
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Sedalia, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 15, 2022
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|High Creek Cemetery - Watson, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery - Watson, MO
|Notes:
Florence O. Hays, 82, Sedalia, MO
Gude Family Funeral Homes
