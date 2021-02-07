|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Flossie Breach
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Sharpsburg, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church, Sharpsburg, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Dallas Center Cemetery
|Notes:
Flossie passed away early Saturday morning at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Flossie Breach, 98 of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
