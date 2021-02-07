Flossie Breach
Service:Funeral 
Name:Flossie Breach
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Sharpsburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church, Sharpsburg, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Memorials:May be directed to the Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Dallas Center Cemetery
Notes:

Flossie passed away early Saturday morning at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

