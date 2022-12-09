|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Floyd A. Fike, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 14, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, December 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial At A Later Date:
|Notes:
Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
