Fike, Floyd
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Floyd A. Fike, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 14, 2022 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home  
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, December 14, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial At A Later Date: 
Notes:

Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center.     

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

