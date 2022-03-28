Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 11:00am
Location: St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:30pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: Mosaic Life Care Hospice 2024 S. Main Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Rosary 6:00pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.