|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:30pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Mosaic Life Care Hospice 2024 S. Main Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Rosary 6:00pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh, 73, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
