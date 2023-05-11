Floyd "Tommy" Potts, 74, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Floyd Thomas Potts JR.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May16, 2023
Time: 1 pm
Location: Memory Cemetery
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm
Memorials: American Cancer Society or to the American Lung Association
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.