|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Fonda Kay Powers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Hamburg and Thurman, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - August 24, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - August 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family
|Memorials:
|Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue OR Fremont County Historical Society
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
