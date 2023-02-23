Franceo Reeves
Service: Funeral
Name: Franceo Reeves
Pronunciation: Fran See Oh 
Age: 90 
From: Sidney, IA 
Previous:  
Day and Date: Tuesday - February 28, 2023 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday - February 27, 2023 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Fund Establilshed 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.