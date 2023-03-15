Brannen, Frances
Service:Graveside
Name:Frances Brannen
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Northboro
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 18, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 18, 2023
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:45 a.m. 
Memorials:Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Frances passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the  Pleasant View Care Center in Rock Port, Missouri.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

