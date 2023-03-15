|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Frances Brannen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Northboro
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:45 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Southwest Iowa Humane Society in Clarinda
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Frances passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Pleasant View Care Center in Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Frances Brannen, 95 of Northboro, IA
Wabash Memorial Chapel
